ECP fully prepared to hold by-polls to three Karachi seats

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan on Wednesday announced that they are fully prepared to hold by-elections to three constituencies of National Assembly in Karachi.

The election commissioner said that the nomination process for the three constituencies is being completed. Sharing details of the preparations, he said they needed 10,000 staffers to conduct the polls and are in contact with district administration to finalize the entire process.

“75 percent of the polling stations in the three constituencies are highly sensitive and 10 policemen will be deployed on each of these stations,” he said. “We have also sought deployment of army and Rangers during the polls.”