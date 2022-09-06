NATIONAL

Post-flood rehab strategy crucial at federal, provincial levels: PM

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized the need for devising a comprehensive strategy by the federal and provincial governments for the restoration of infrastructure in flood-affected areas.

Speaking on the flood situation in the country while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, the prime minister said it was time for all not to indulge in politicking, but to serve the masses.

The prime minister mentioned that the flood-hit areas faced numerous issues related to water drainage, infrastructure breakdown, and connectivity.

He said besides public departments, several private entities including chambers of commerce and industries had expressed their desire to contribute to the relief and rehabilitation process.

PM Sharif said the government had increased the financial assistance for flood-affected people under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) from Rs 28 billion to Rs 70 billion.

He said the government had provided Rs 5 billion to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for dispensation of compensation money in first phase, while additional
Rs 3 billion would also be provided.

He mentioned that the floods had resulted in a gross loss of lives, infrastructure, livestock, and crops.The prime minister said work was in full swing in the flood-affected areas for relief and rehabilitation.

He said several friendly countries were sending relief goods to Pakistan in the wake of heavy damage incurred by recent flash floods.He thanked the cabinet members, ministries, public departments, and national media for highlighting the issue of floods at the international level and making their best efforts to mitigate the sufferings of flood victims.

Staff Report

