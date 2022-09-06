NATIONAL

0.7m children enrolled in govt schools during ongoing admission drive: Tarakai

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Tuesday said that 723,000 children have been enrolled in ongoing enrollment campaign across the province.

The enrollment campaign was started in August and extended till September 10, due to flood situation in various districts of the province.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education started admission campaign under the “Parega to Barega Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” in all schools of the province to increase literacy rate and enroll dropout students.

In a statement issued here, Shahram Tarakai said: “Admission will continue in both first and second shift schools together so that the children working in the first shift can also get an opportunity to study.”

He said: “This year the entire admission campaign system will be digitized for which the education department has created an app and complete data of all children would be available online on the dashboard.”

All the record of the newly admitted students promoted to middle, high and higher secondary level along with complete details would be registered.

The education minister said: “This year a target of enrolling one million children has been set for which admission campaign will be conducted at every district, tehsil, village council and circle level, adding this year admission campaign, local elders, senior students, parents teachers council members, scouts and school heads will conduct door-to-door admission campaign to enroll children in schools.”

Regarding educational facilities, the Education Minister said that the schools have free textbooks, excellent educational facilities and competent teachers. The government has fulfilled its responsibility and appealed to the people to fulfill their responsibility by enrolling children in schools.

Previous articlePakistan beat West Indies by 23 runs
Next articlePost-flood rehab strategy crucial at federal, provincial levels: PM
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Post-flood rehab strategy crucial at federal, provincial levels: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized the need for devising a comprehensive strategy by the federal and provincial governments for the restoration...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP takes notice of DG PDA violation of polls’ code of conduct

District Monitoring Officer (DMO) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for by-election on the National Assembly constituency NA-31 Peshawar-V, Shahabuddin has issued notice...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese pioneer industrialists invited to invest in Pakistan’s SEZs

Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Ghulam Qadir has called upon the Chinese pioneer industrialists to take advantage of the incentives and investment-friendly policies offered...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mirpur AJK congregation pays rich tribute to the martyrs, ghazis of Indo-Pak war-1965

The bleeding Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir, speakers on Tuesday while paying rich tributes to the martyrs as well as ghazis of historic...
Read more
NATIONAL

After flood, cholera taking toll on children

JaAFFAEABAD: It seems the plight of flood-affected people is far from end as after the territorial rains and flood wreaked havoc in Jaffarabad, cholera...
Read more
NATIONAL

At UN, Pakistan urges joint effort to combat climate crisis

NEW YORK: Drawing attention to the massive losses resulting from the unprecedented floods across Pakistan, Ambassador Munir Akram urged the world community to act...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Post-flood rehab strategy crucial at federal, provincial levels: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized the need for devising a comprehensive strategy by the federal and provincial governments for the restoration...

0.7m children enrolled in govt schools during ongoing admission drive: Tarakai

Pakistan beat West Indies by 23 runs

ECP takes notice of DG PDA violation of polls’ code of conduct

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.