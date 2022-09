Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday appointed Mian Aslam Iqbal MPA as Senior Minister of the province.

The Chief Minister’s House has also issued the notification of Mian Aslam Iqbal as Senior Minister.

Mian Aslam Iqbal also holds the portfolio of the Housing Urban Development & Public health Engineering, Industries, Commerce, and Investment & Skills Development.