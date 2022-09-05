NATIONAL

PM directives on FAC being implemented: Marriyum

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that notification had been issued on the order of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the “fuel charges adjustment” and its implementation has been started.

In a tweet, she said that under the relief announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was applicable on the consumers who used less than 300 units of electricity.

She said that from consumers using 300 units or less would not be charged fuel adjustment charged in electricity bills.

The minister said that on the instructions of the Prime Minister, the payment of new bills has been started and last date of bill payment has also been extended.

For those consumers who have already paid the bills, the required amount will be reduced from the next month’s bills, she said.

FELICITATES PAKISTAN TEAM OVER SUPERB WIN AGAINST INDIA

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday felicitated Pakistan cricket team over a “superb win” against India in Asia Cup 2022.

“Congratulations Green Machine on a superb victory ! Team Pakistan Zindabad,” the minister tweeted.

 

Staff Report

