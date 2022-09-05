Over 50 villages inundated in Sehwan despite breach in Manchar Lake

Despite breach caused to Manchar Lake at Sehwan in Sindh, the water level in the lake, instead of dropping, has gone further up so much so that now it has entered over 50 surrounding villages located in two union councils and has reached close to the Indus Highway on Monday.

Sources in the irrigation department as well as in the district administration told that when the breach was caused at the site of Bagh-e-Yousaf, the water level was 23-feet high, which after 11 hours rose to 25-feet.

Sources further disclosed that the authorities had also shelved their plans to cause two more breaches in the lake following rise in water level in the River Indus.

Today, they added, water level in the river would be monitored, and that the decision to cause more breaches depended on water level in the mighty Indus.