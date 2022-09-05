NATIONAL

More rain-wind/thundershower likely at few parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and east Punjab during the next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy falls may occur in Potohar region, Kashmir and adjoining areas during the period.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian sea were penetrating central and upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next 24-36 hours.
During the last 24 hours, rain-wind-thundershower occurred at upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/ central Punjab and Kashmir.

However, hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 84mm, Saidu Sharif 12, Mardan 18, Malam Jabba 10, Bacha Khan Airport 07, Peshawar (City) 04, Dir (Upper 03, Lower 01), Balakot

Punjab: Saidpur 07), Sialkot (City 52, Airport 44), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 46, Kachhari 35), Mangala 43, Okara 42, Gujrat 39, Attock 33, Gujranwala 24, Jhelum 23, Faisalabad 21, Toba Tek Singh 15, Murree 07, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang 03, Sahiwal 02, Narowal 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 36, Airport 19), Kotli 30, Rawalakot 07 and Garhi Dupatta 06mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dalbandin 41 C, Nokkundi, and Chilas 40 C.

