India’s Kohli says ‘excitement back’ after Asia Cup fifties

By AFP
India's Virat Kohli (L) and Pakistan's coach Mohammad Yousuf share a light moment at the end of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 4, 2022. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB / AFP) (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)

DUBAI: India’s Virat Kohli said on Sunday he is enjoying his game again after he hit form with successive half-centuries in the Asia Cup T20 tournament, including a 60 against Pakistan.

Kohli, 33, had come into the tournament that acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November, after a one-month break to deal with mental stress during an extended batting slump.

The star batsman, who scored 35 and 59 not out in the two group stage matches, led India’s batting in the key Super Four match against Pakistan.

India lost by five wickets in the last over in Dubai, but Kohli seemed to have found his old form in his 44-ball knock, laced with four fours and one six, and said critics never bothered him.

“I never really paid attention to these critics,” said Kohli, who recently spoke about “faking intensity” to put up a brave front in his lean patch.

“Played 14 years and it doesn’t happen by chance. People have their opinion but that doesn’t change my happiness.”

Kohli missed India’s white-ball tour of West Indies and Zimbabwe to recharge and joined the team ahead of the six-nation Asia Cup.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid insisted in press conferences that Kohli looked fresh.

Kohli said he was made to feel welcome in the team.

“Took time away and it’s given me a relaxation that it’s not be all and end all of life,” said Kohli.

“I was able to find my excitement back and when I came here the environment in the team is amazing. I am loving playing at the moment all over again and feeling good in batting.”

AFP

