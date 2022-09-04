Tourists’ entry banned in flood-hit Mohenjo-Daro

Keeping in view that the heritage site Mohenjo-Daro situated on the right bank of Indus River is facing the danger of obliteration after braving the monstrosity of recent flash floods and torrential rains, the administration on Sunday banned the entry of tourists
to the place.
The recent heavy spell of rains and concurrent floods which have ravaged
large swathes of Sindh, have also taken a very heavy toll on the mounds and
ruins of 5000-year-old historic city of Mohenjo-Daro.
The authorities fearing its annihilation has put a ban on the entry of
tourists to the place.
It is expected that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit the
archeological site during his visit to Pakistan on Sept 11.
In a statement, the UN said that Secretary-General Guterres will travel to
Pakistan for a solidarity visit given the “tragic situation facing millions
of men, women, and children impacted by historic floods.” The
Secretary-General is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Sept 9 and will then
travel to the areas most impacted by the unprecedented climate catastrophe.
He is expected to be back in New York on Sept 11 but before wrapping up his
visit, he is also expected to visit Mohenjo-Daro.
Mohenjo-Daro – a group of mounds and ruins on the right bank of the Indus
River in northern Sindh – lies on the flat alluvial plain of the Indus,
about 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Sukkur. The site contains the remnants
of one of two main centres of the ancient Indus civilization (c. 2500-1700
BCE), the other one being Harappa, some 400 miles (640 km) to the northwest
in Punjab province.
The historic site also called City of Dead has received torrential rains and
floods in recent days. The department of archaeology has called for urgent
attention towards its conservation and restoration work apprehending that
the site may be removed from the world heritage list if such work was not
carried out.
Meanwhile, the road link between Swat and Bahrain was restored.
The Pakistan Army engineering corps, NHA and district administration
participated in the restoration work and repaired the damaged road.