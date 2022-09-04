Tourists’ entry banned in flood-hit Mohenjo-Daro

Keeping in view that the heritage site Mohenjo-Daro situated on the right bank of Indus River is facing the danger of obliteration after braving the monstrosity of recent flash floods and torrential rains, the administration on Sunday banned the entry of tourists

to the place.

The recent heavy spell of rains and concurrent floods which have ravaged

large swathes of Sindh, have also taken a very heavy toll on the mounds and

ruins of 5000-year-old historic city of Mohenjo-Daro.

The authorities fearing its annihilation has put a ban on the entry of

tourists to the place.

It is expected that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit the

archeological site during his visit to Pakistan on Sept 11.

In a statement, the UN said that Secretary-General Guterres will travel to

Pakistan for a solidarity visit given the “tragic situation facing millions

of men, women, and children impacted by historic floods.” The

Secretary-General is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Sept 9 and will then

travel to the areas most impacted by the unprecedented climate catastrophe.

He is expected to be back in New York on Sept 11 but before wrapping up his

visit, he is also expected to visit Mohenjo-Daro.

Mohenjo-Daro – a group of mounds and ruins on the right bank of the Indus

River in northern Sindh – lies on the flat alluvial plain of the Indus,

about 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Sukkur. The site contains the remnants

of one of two main centres of the ancient Indus civilization (c. 2500-1700

BCE), the other one being Harappa, some 400 miles (640 km) to the northwest

in Punjab province.

The historic site also called City of Dead has received torrential rains and

floods in recent days. The department of archaeology has called for urgent

attention towards its conservation and restoration work apprehending that

the site may be removed from the world heritage list if such work was not

carried out.

Meanwhile, the road link between Swat and Bahrain was restored.

The Pakistan Army engineering corps, NHA and district administration

participated in the restoration work and repaired the damaged road.