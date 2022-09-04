Met Office predicts more rains from today till Sept 6

Rain-wind/thundershower (isolated heavy falls) is

expected in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Gilgit

Baltistan while hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the

country.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that monsoon

currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the

country which subsequently cause rain-wind/ thundershowers with isolated

heavy falls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Islamabad, Northern Punjab, and Gilgit

Baltistan & AJK from Sept 3 (Saturday) to Sept 6 (Tuesday).

Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir,

Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum,

Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali,

Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad from

Saturday (night) to Tuesday.

Also, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur,

Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat and Waziristan

may receive Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) on Sunday

and Monday.

Hot and humid weather is likely to continue in Sindh, Balochistan and south

Punjab during next three to four days.

Rawlakot

Rawala Kot city is experiencing heavy rainfall inundating low-lying areas.

Lahore

There is no rain prediction in Lahore metropolis in the next 24 hours.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Moist currents

from Arabian Sea are penetrating central and upper parts of the country and

likely to strengthen from tonight.

Saturday

Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most plain areas of

the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places

in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Punjab.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Rainfall:

Rawalakot 06 and Narowal 02. Today’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature’s

(°C): Noor Pur Thal 42, Nokkundi and Chilas 41.