NATIONAL

Met Office predicts more rains from today till Sept 6

By Manal Jaffery

Rain-wind/thundershower (isolated heavy falls) is
expected in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Gilgit
Baltistan while hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the
country.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that monsoon
currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the
country which subsequently cause rain-wind/ thundershowers with isolated
heavy falls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Islamabad, Northern Punjab, and Gilgit
Baltistan & AJK from Sept 3 (Saturday) to Sept 6 (Tuesday).

Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir,
Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum,
Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali,
Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad from
Saturday (night) to Tuesday.

Also, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur,
Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat and Waziristan
may receive Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) on Sunday
and Monday.

Hot and humid weather is likely to continue in Sindh, Balochistan and south
Punjab during next three to four days.

Rawlakot
Rawala Kot city is experiencing heavy rainfall inundating low-lying areas.

Lahore
There is no rain prediction in Lahore metropolis in the next 24 hours.

Synoptic Situation
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Moist currents
from Arabian Sea are penetrating central and upper parts of the country and
likely to strengthen from tonight.
Saturday
Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most plain areas of
the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places
in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Punjab.

Past 24 Hour Weather
Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Rainfall:
Rawalakot 06 and Narowal 02. Today’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature’s
(°C): Noor Pur Thal 42, Nokkundi and Chilas 41.

Previous articleCorona indicators remain steady in Pakistan
Next articleRSS zealot admits to terrorist activities, network of RSS goons
Manal Jaffery

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

RSS zealot admits to terrorist activities, network of RSS goons

ISLAMABAD: Yashwant Sahdev Shinde, a zealot and worker of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Swayansevak Sangh (RSS) and Bajrang Dal, has confessed to getting terrorist...
Read more
NATIONAL

Corona indicators remain steady in Pakistan

Despite gradual increase in the number of everyday tests, all the coronavirus indicators in Pakistan remained steady as the country registered another 228 infections...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tourists’ entry banned in flood-hit Mohenjo-Daro

Keeping in view that the heritage site Mohenjo-Daro situated on the right bank of Indus River is facing the danger of obliteration after braving...
Read more
NATIONAL

Flood victims surround PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro

Flood victims on Sunday surrounded PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro after he went to address a press conference at Larkana Press Club. The residents...
Read more
NATIONAL

Faryal Talpur asks PPP female MPs to work for flood relief

An important meeting of PPP female lawmakers was convened by Pakistan People Party Women Wing President and MPA Faryal Talpur on Sunday, to review...
Read more
NATIONAL

ANF foils attempt to smuggle one ton of narcotics

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel have foiled an attempt to smuggle more than a ton of narcotics during an operation conducted in Islamabad. Acting on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Flood victims surround PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro

Flood victims on Sunday surrounded PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro after he went to address a press conference at Larkana Press Club. The residents...

Faryal Talpur asks PPP female MPs to work for flood relief

ANF foils attempt to smuggle one ton of narcotics

Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani concludes amid prayers for country

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.