Met Office predicts more rains from today till Sept 6

Rain-wind/thundershower (isolated heavy falls) is
expected in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Gilgit
Baltistan while hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the
country.
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that monsoon
currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the
country which subsequently cause rain-wind/ thundershowers with isolated
heavy falls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Islamabad, Northern Punjab, and Gilgit
Baltistan & AJK from Sept 3 (Saturday) to Sept 6 (Tuesday).
Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir,
Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum,
Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali,
Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad from
Saturday (night) to Tuesday.
Also, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur,
Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat and Waziristan
may receive Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) on Sunday
and Monday.
Hot and humid weather is likely to continue in Sindh, Balochistan and south
Punjab during next three to four days.
Rawlakot
Rawala Kot city is experiencing heavy rainfall inundating low-lying areas.
Lahore
There is no rain prediction in Lahore metropolis in the next 24 hours.
Synoptic Situation
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Moist currents
from Arabian Sea are penetrating central and upper parts of the country and
likely to strengthen from tonight.
Saturday
Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most plain areas of
the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places
in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Punjab.
Past 24 Hour Weather
Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Rainfall:
Rawalakot 06 and Narowal 02. Today’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature’s
(°C): Noor Pur Thal 42, Nokkundi and Chilas 41.