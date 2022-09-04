NATIONAL

Major flood-damaged infrastructure restored: PMO

Flood water on both sides of the railway track along the Indus Highway in Sindh province, Pakistan, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

ISLAMABAD: Rebuilding of a number of highways, roads and bridges damaged in unprecedented floods had been completed whereas on the remaining sections, the work was continuing on an emergency basis.

More roads have reopened, gas lines have been restored, and a stable food supply secured, as emergency workers and volunteers continue to work in flood-hit areas, officials informed the prime minister in a briefing.

The Ministry of Communication and National Highway Authority (NHA) are ensuring the early restoration of the damaged infrastructure in different parts of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif is supervising the work and receiving reports on a daily basis, his office said in a press statement.

During the last fortnight, different damaged roads in all four provinces and the Gilgit-Baltistan region had been restored.

Sharif had already stressed that rehabilitation of the communication and links roads was the top priority.

N-15 had been restored from Mansehra to Chilas via Naran while N-25 from Karachi to Chaman where Hub to Khuzdar section was damaged had been restored for traffic. Karakorum Highway N-35 was also completely restored which was closed for traffic from Indus Kohistan to Hunza districts.

Similarly, N-40 Quetta-Noshki section, N-45 Chakdara-Dir section, Indus Highway N-55 Rajanpur-Taunsa and DIKhan-Pezu sections, N-65 Sibbi-Quetta section, N-70 Fort Munro section, N-90 Alpuri-Basham section, N-140 Gilgit-Shandour section and Strategic Highway S-1 Shangous section were restored for traffic.

The restoration work on certain highways was still continuing which included the N-50 Zhob-DIKhan section, N-95 Fatahpur, Kalam section and Motorway M-8 Wangu Hills-Banja section. These highways would be soon opened for traffic.



