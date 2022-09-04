PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro besieged by flood victims

Larkana: Flood victims on Sunday surrounded PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro after he went to address a press conference at Larkana Press Club.

The residents of the Bakrani area staged a protest and surrounded the PPP president outside the press club over lack of food, tents and medical facilities to the flood victims.

The protesters blamed that the elected representatives and officials of the local administration are nowhere to be seen in the testing times of the flood victims.

Nisar Khuhro assured the flood victims of resolving their issues. Later

talking to media, he said that the monsoon rainfall has devastated the

province with millions of people displaced from their homes.

“The Sindh government is assisting the flood victims and providing them with

whatever facilities we have with us so far,” he said.

This is not the first time that a PPP leader has been surrounded by flood

victims rather multiple footages have emerged showing people protesting on

the arrival of PPP leaders in flood-hit areas, blaming them for lack of

relief activities in the affected areas.

Sindh province remained the most-affected in the flood-hit areas and

according to a report, heavy monsoon rains and subsequent flash floods have

affected almost 10 million people and killed almost 518 people in Sindh.

According to details, at least 518 people have lost their lives while 15,051

people sustained injuries in flash floods triggered by heavy rains across

Sindh.

In a statement, Sindh’s focal person for flood relief said that the

provincial government has established 1,975 relief camps for the

flood-affected people. Almost 581,010 victims have been shifted to relief

camps, the focal person added.

The focal person claimed that almost 9.18 million people have been affected

by the heavy rains and subsequent floods in Sindh. Rains and floods also

caused death to over one lakh animals.