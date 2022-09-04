NATIONAL

Faryal Talpur asks PPP female MPs to work for flood relief

By Staff Report

An important meeting of PPP female lawmakers was convened by Pakistan People Party Women Wing President and MPA Faryal Talpur on Sunday, to review the ongoing flood situation and relief activities in Shahdadkot.

According to details, the meeting was held at Naudero House in Larkana and
Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, Sohail Anwar
Sial, and Qamaruddin Gopang while former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah,
Mir Nadir Magsi, Amir Magsi, and Burhan Khan Chandio were also present.

The meeting was held in order to review the flood situation and ongoing
relief activities in Qambar Shahdadkot district.

Faryal Talpur directed party’s elected representatives to work under a
comprehensive strategy for the relief of the victims and the rehabilitation
of the flood-affected areas.

“All resources will be used to control the flood situation in Qambar,” she
further directed the representatives.

Staff Report

