Corona indicators remain steady in Pakistan

By Manal Jaffery
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - NOVEMBER 17: School children line up during the 12-day long inoculation drive of a measles and rubella prevention campaign in Peshawar, Pakistan on November 17, 2021. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mehmood formally launched the measles and rubella vaccination drive to vaccinate 2.336 million children from nine months to 15 years against the two diseases in the Peshawar district. He said that 1,509 teams have been constituted including 153 fixed teams and 1,356 outreach teams in different centers of the health department these teams also include 103 medical officers to help with the vaccination. (Photo by Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Despite gradual increase in the number of everyday tests, all the coronavirus indicators in Pakistan remained steady as the country registered another 228 infections and three deaths during the last 24 hours (Saturday), showed the statistics released by the National
Institute of Health Pakistan on Sunday morning.

As per the NIH data, the death toll in the country has now risen to 30,590 with the addition of three new fatalities while the number of total infections now stood at 1,570,016 after adding the fresh 228 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Saturday), 19,041 tests were conducted throughout
Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.20 percent. The number of
patients in critical care was recorded at 114.

New coronavirus variants are most likely to emerge this winter but existing
vaccines should protect people from serious illness and death, the European
Medicines Agency (EMA) said on 3 September.

The following comment arrived after the 27-nation European Union prepares to
roll out a booster campaign ahead of a feared wave of new coronavirus cases
later this year.

“It will include a mix of newly-approved jabs adapted for the now dominant
Omicron strain, and the original vaccines developed to fight the virus that
first emerged in China in 2019,” the EMA vaccines chief Marco Cavaleri said.
However, it added that people should not wait for a specific vaccine.

“There might be a completely new variant emerging that we are not able to
predict today,” Marco Cavaleri added.

Earlier on 1 September, the EMA approved vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and
Moderna that are adapted to tackle the older BA.1 subvariant of Omicron.

Manal Jaffery

