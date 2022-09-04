World

APHC denounces custodial killing of AJK resident by India in IIOJK

By Agencies

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has denounced the custodial killing of a mentally challenged resident of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Tabarak Hussain, by the Indian army in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Tabarak Hussain was shot at and arrested in injured condition by the Indian troops after he unintentionally crossed the LoC in Naushera area of Rajouri district in the month of August.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said beating and killing of innocent Kashmiris have become the norm in the occupied territory. He added that Tabarak Hussain was mentally ill, which the Indian authorities knew as he had also mistakenly crossed the LoC six years ago and was returned through Wagah.

He urged the world community, particularly the United Nations, to hold India accountable for grave human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated by its troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

ABDULLAH ENQUIRES AFTER ANSARI’S HEALTH

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference President Farooq Abdullah visited Soura Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar, and enquired about the health of senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Maulana Abbas Ansari.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Farooq Abdullah wished him swift and complete recovery. He was accompanied by the party leaders Nasir Aslam Wani, Tanvir Sadiq and Salman Ali Saghar.

Meanwhile, APHC senior leader Agha Syed Hassan Al Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement in Srinagar expressed grief over the demise of Mehmooda Fazili, mother of prominent journalist Muzammil Jaleel. He expressed solidarity with Muzammil Jaleel and other family members of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the grief-stricken family to bear the inconsolable loss.

 

Agencies

