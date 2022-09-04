ANF foils attempt to smuggle one ton of narcotics

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel have foiled an attempt to smuggle more than a ton of narcotics during an operation conducted in Islamabad.

Acting on secret information, the ANF team seized a vehicle carrying

refrigerator containers from Balochistan to Punjab and seized over one ton

of drugs.

“Two important operatives of the inter-provincial smugglers’ gang, including

the ringleader, were also arrested in the operation. The recovered drugs

included 1,020kg of hashish (marijuana) and 28.80 kg of heroin,” said an ANF

spokesman.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act

while further investigations are under process.