NATIONAL

ANF foils attempt to smuggle one ton of narcotics

By Staff Report

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel have foiled an attempt to smuggle more than a ton of narcotics during an operation conducted in Islamabad.

Acting on secret information, the ANF team seized a vehicle carrying
refrigerator containers from Balochistan to Punjab and seized over one ton
of drugs.

“Two important operatives of the inter-provincial smugglers’ gang, including
the ringleader, were also arrested in the operation. The recovered drugs
included 1,020kg of hashish (marijuana) and 28.80 kg of heroin,” said an ANF
spokesman.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act
while further investigations are under process.

Staff Report

