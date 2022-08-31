NATIONAL

Price hike to be checked: deputy commissioner

By Staff Report

MULTAN: As goods and services have risen in price in the wake of the historic floods in the country, Ali Annan Qamar, the deputy commissioner of Muzaffargarh, Wednesday said a team of price control magistrates has been mobilised to enforce government rates and strategic price controls.

While presiding over a meeting of the district price control committee, which was attended by representatives of local trader associations, Qamar sought to shun profiteering and sell daily-use items at fixed rates.

He was of the view that it was the duty of every price control magistrate to conduct inspections every day and make sure the price list is displayed at a prominent place in shops.

He said the provision of quality commodities at affordable rates was a top priority of his administration, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Qamar said the availability of vegetables and fruits would be ensured in the market. He said people would be facilitated by checking price hikes and discouraging hoarding.

He said price magistrates were being mobilised to enforce government fixed rates and monitor profiteering. He said that wholesale rates would also be monitored and instructions had been issued to the authorities concerned in this regard.

He said the rates would be fixed keeping in view the distances at the tehsil level in the Rawalpindi district.

Meanwhile, Qamar also held a meeting with the representatives of the flour mills’ association. He asked the millers to provide maximum relief in flood-hit areas. At this, the millers assured him they would provide 1,000 flour bags and 100 ration bags to flood victims in Jatoi tehsil and Ali Pur.

The DC said it was the duty of traders and every citizen to help displaced people due to floods.

Staff Report

