Imran to address rally in central Punjab

Pakistan's former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) chief Imran Khan, delivers a speech to his supporters during a rally celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence day in Lahore on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chair Imran Khan will address a public gathering in Chishtian city of Bahawalnagar district, resuming his campaign for by-elections after postponing rallies in Karachi and Peshawar following devastating floods.

Khan, through the rally, will resume his campaign for the by-poll in PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-V) as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is holding elections on 11 constituencies vacated after the resignations of the party’s lawmakers.

Khan is simultaneously contesting all seats.

Senator Aon Abbas along with the local leadership of the party visited the venue of the public meeting on Wednesday and reviewed arrangements.

