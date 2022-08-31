Imran to address rally in central Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chair Imran Khan will address a public gathering in Chishtian city of Bahawalnagar district, resuming his campaign for by-elections after postponing rallies in Karachi and Peshawar following devastating floods.

Khan, through the rally, will resume his campaign for the by-poll in PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-V) as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is holding elections on 11 constituencies vacated after the resignations of the party’s lawmakers.

Khan is simultaneously contesting all seats.

Senator Aon Abbas along with the local leadership of the party visited the venue of the public meeting on Wednesday and reviewed arrangements.