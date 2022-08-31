AJK provides Rs250m assistance for flood-hit people in Balochistan: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that despite financial constraints, the Azad Kashmir government has provided financial assistance to the tune of Rs250 for flood-ravaged people in Balochistan.

Talking to media persons here, the AJK premier said torrential rains have caused havoc all across the country and Azad Kashmir too have suffered losses worth billions of rupees. He said that imposing cuts on the region’s budget amply demonstrated the federal government’s step-motherly attitude towards the Azad Kashmir.

Hailing the party chairman for introducing a transparent charity system in the country, the PM said that the PTI chief Imran Khan is the man who introduced a use of charity and transparent funding system in Pakistan.

He said that monsoon rains have also caused a lot of damage in Azad Kashmir. Infrastructure worth billions of rupees was destroyed. “Since the government of Azad Kashmir does not have enough resources, but despite that I mobilized the largest NGO of Azad Kashmir and a package of Rs250 million, including Rs100 million in cash and goods worth Rs150 million were dispatched to the affected areas of Balochistan”, the PM said.

The AJK prime minister further said, “We are all Pakistanis, I boycotted the recent meeting called by the federal government because of its step motherly attitude towards Azad Kashmir”.

“Due to cloudbursts, there has been a lot of damage to infrastructure in Neelum valley and other places”, he said adding that Azad Kashmir government neither has enough resources nor machinery to tackle the situation.