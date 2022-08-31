Airliner narrowly escapes accident at Sialkot airport

SIALKOT: A Dubai-based flight of an international airline, whose identity was not disclosed, narrowly escaped an accident at the Sialkot airport, it emerged on Wednesday.

The flight, a Boeing 777 which was arriving from Dubai, accidentally entered the shoulder of the runway. It also damaged a few lights.

A major accident could have occurred due to the pilot’s negligence, a report said citing sources.

The report added the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) allowed the aircraft to return without first inspecting it. In case of a freeway landing, the law requires the aviation agency to inspect the aircraft and hold an alcohol test on the pilot. But the PCAA neither inspected the airliner nor conducted the test.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) has taken notice of the incident and launched an investigation.

Airport administration and the PCAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.