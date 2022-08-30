Liam Livingstone doubtful for England’s T20I tour of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the remainder of the Hundred with an ankle injury.

The extent of the 29-year-old’s injury is still unclear, but they are now just three-and-a-half weeks before England begin a T20 series against Pakistan in Karachi.

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler is also unlikely to feature in all seven fixtures because he has a calf injury which led to him to withdraw from the Hundred.

Both are now potential doubts for the white-ball tour of Pakistan which starts on September 20.

England opening batsman Jason Roy withdrew from Oval Invincibles win over London Spirit on Saturday with a back spasm.

Fast bowlers Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills have recently suffered finger and toe problems, respectively, while their fellow quicks Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Saqib Mahmood are long-term absentees through injury.

England will play seven T20Is on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years. Karachi will stage matches on 20, 22, 23 and 25 September, while Lahore will be the venue for the remaining three matches on 28 and 30 September, and 2 October.

England will return in late November for three Tests, which will be played in Rawalpindi (1-5 December), Multan (9-13 December) and Karachi (17-21 December).