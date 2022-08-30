Importance of Social Sciences for progress 

Pakistani society has descended into political polarization and social pathology due to a less developed political consciousness and weak commitment to social ambitions. The fading values of social sciences in the academic course have caused the stagnation of the development of mature social and political ambivalence in the youth. Political science, sociology, economics, constitution and history play an important role in making an analytical political and social consciousness. The only focus and priority being on medical and engineering degrees has ended up in the production of one class rather than multiple classes. The homogeneous education of pursuing prevalent degrees can’t help transform a country already stuck in a myriad of political instability and social issues.

In the era of digital accountability, the unfettered access to the Internet with underdeveloped political consciousness halted the institutional harmony in the country. People, without analyzing the theory and practice of political complexity, start criticizing or endorsing one aspect. Our beliefs are echo-chambering in this process where we lose the ability to conceive reality. In such a setup, our coming youth must have an acquaintance with political science which is mainly designed to ensure political vitality. At the school level, from primary to secondary, the introduction of courses like political science can help children to understand the theories and problems of politics to elect their leaders based on democratic progress rather than emotional appeal.

- Advertisement -

We are a constitutionally poorly performing country where people have no consciousness of fundamental rights. In Pakistan still, people are fearful of approaching the police and police station because they consider that it can harm their existence. The introduction of constitutional literacy at the school level can enhance the awareness of the rights and duties of a citizen according to the Constitution. It will be difficult for anyone to manipulate them for their vested ulterior motives. The approach to constitutional-related subjects will steer the course of the progressive citizenry.

Our school’s history, which is being taught, is either ideological or distorted. The true essence of history, which is a vital analysis of historical events without any bias or prejudice, can help a nation not repeat those problems being executed in the past. The introduction of history subjects in the initial studies of school can make it easy for children to comprehend the events of the past and how to link them with the present. They can understand how the democratic struggle was made to form a constitution and how the economic whirlpool was solved in the past. History is an essential support for the present and perceiving the future.

Literacy in social sciences can embark us on the journey of actual progress and advancement. Without social sciences literacy, no nation spurred sustainable growth. It is time to open the school courses with different new subjects for cultivating a visionary future. Social sciences formulate a building block of social security and cultural confidence in society.

Understanding the social structure and norms and mores of any society is the first step to teaching those through primary education. Sociology plays a role in making people understand the culture and its values. The introduction of sociology as a subject in school education can cause a positive change where children will learn about the collective and pluralistic aspirations of a society. The rising extremism in Pakistan can be dealt with by introducing sociological subjects, which can make children aware of the reasonable standards of the community. At the school level, sociology seeds an idea of how to deal with the mob mentality and how to deal with collective crowd structures. Sociology helps students to find alternatives to extreme ideologies. The debates like Social Evolution and Social Darwinism make them aware that society is organic and evolutionary in its growth rather than a rigid structure.

The economic inflation and rising complexity in the masses to understand the governmental commitment to drive the country from economic malaise is quite challenging at two levels. At one level, it is difficult to make people know about the world market, global Covid-19, and the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Conversely, it is difficult to control the daily anger and hatred in general masses against institutions. The only panacea is transformative education about the values and concepts— the subject of economics holds importance in this regard. The introduction of economics at the school level can help to educate the coming generation about economic ideas, which will eventually make them enlightened rather than hardliners against the institutions and ruling sovereigns.

The prevalent populist narratives in the country like heated nationalism instead of the global community, the politicization of different religious ideologies, and the compromise of the Constitution for a single leader, are problematic in this century. Social media literacy must be introduced in schools about how to use social media. This will also educate coming generations about the delusions and echo-chambering of beliefs and how they could navigate the truth out of disinformation.

Literacy in social sciences can embark us on the journey of actual progress and advancement. Without social sciences literacy, no nation spurred sustainable growth. It is time to open the school courses with different new subjects for cultivating a visionary future. Social sciences formulate a building block of social security and cultural confidence in society

- Advertisement -

In the USA, the General Will is more powerful than the Sovereign. Due to this reason, people are enlightened about their rights and obligations constitutionally and socially. Pakistan can learn that social sciences like educational values of the constitution, economic norms, and sociological and anthropological evolution of society cultivate the informed and enlightened citizens that could contribute to formative progress.