GB cabinet donates one salary for flood affectees

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Cabinet on Wednesday announced donation of their one-month salary for the flood relief programs.

According to details, the GB cabinet members announced donating their one-month salary for flood relief programs, while the government would also contribute a 5 day salary of the GB chief secretary and the inspector general; three-day salary of grade 19-20 officers, and a day salary of grade 16-18 of government employees (except health and education sectors) using it for flood relief programs.