PM to visit flood-hit Balochistan districts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday will visit the flood-hit village of Haji Allah Dino in the Jaffarabad District of Balochistan.

The prime minister will review the rescue and relief activities and meet the flood affectees, his office said in a press release.

The chief secretary and director general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) will brief the prime minister on the relief operations, flood situation and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.

Sharif will also take an aerial view of the other damaged areas of Hafeez Abad, Gabi Khan, Qadirpur and Shikarpur.