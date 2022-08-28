NATIONAL

PM to visit flood-hit Balochistan districts

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, APRIL 01: Pakistani Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif speaks to media representatives ahead of no confidence voting in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 1, 2022. Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif -- who has been disqualified from ever again running for office and is currently in exile in Britain -- has emerged as the main candidate to replace Khan as premier. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday will visit the flood-hit village of Haji Allah Dino in the Jaffarabad District of Balochistan.

The prime minister will review the rescue and relief activities and meet the flood affectees, his office said in a press release.

The chief secretary and director general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) will brief the prime minister on the relief operations, flood situation and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.

Sharif will also take an aerial view of the other damaged areas of Hafeez Abad, Gabi Khan, Qadirpur and Shikarpur.

Staff Report

