Minister urges investment in social protection to address inequalities

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said severe floods in Pakistan have reiterated the need to invest more in social protection and develop resilience to address inequalities in the country.

The minister made the remarks while addressing a policy dialogue focusing on economic policies for an inclusive recovery and development organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), an Islamabad-based think-tank, here.

The floods have rendered heavy life and financial losses to Pakistan, Marri said, adding the country needs a major shift in its macroeconomic policies to streamline the recovery phase.

Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP, emphasised the need to strengthen people-to-people contacts, and the local government system in these testing times.

She said it was imperative to include youths, women, children and minorities in debates on economic policies to ensure their inclusivity and to align them with the real-time needs of people.

It’s time to scale up investment in the health and education sector to address social and economic inequalities, Aziz added.

“We must focus on job creation and making fiscal space for entrepreneurship for this purpose,” she said.