NATIONAL

Army rescues families stranded in Kumrat amid flash floods

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army troops on Saturday rescued families stranded in Kumrat area of Swat due to flash flood and requested the masses to avoid visiting Swat and it’s surrounding areas amid prevailing floods.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on the direction of Corps Commander Peshawar, the Corps troops established a contact for the search of few families from Islamabad who got stranded in Kumrat due to sudden flash flood.

Some 22 people were evacuated through helicopter whereas some families went on hills and could not be evacuated due to bad weather.

However, continuous contact was maintained with them and those families were shifted to safer places around those mountain tops.

“Those people are safe and will be evacuated by army aviation helicopters as and when weather permits. A ground party is also ready from Khaweza Khela for evacuation.”

The ISPR urged that the people were requested not to travel towards Swat and surrounding areas due to flash floods.

Previous articleExperts underscore advanced learning methods through edtech
Next articleAJK to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: PM
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Son, grandson of former MPA shot dead in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: The son and grandson of former Punjab Assembly (MPA) member Ahmad Shah Khaga were shot dead during an ambush by rivals here on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate panel puts off discussion on law to punish perpetrators of enforced disappearances

ISLAMABAD: Senators and officials of the Law Ministry put off for a month deliberations on the proposed bill, aims at amending the law to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rehab of flood-affectees top priority: Lt-Gen Ghafoor

QUETTA: Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday said Pakistan Army along with the civil administration has been utilizing all available resources...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Erdogan commiserates with PM on loss of lives in floods

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday received a telephone call from President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Prime Minister briefed the Turkish...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM resolves to fully support, assist flood victims

SAJAWAL: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that the entire country was badly affected with flash floods due to incessant monsoon rains but...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP govt will go to any extent to mitigate its people sufferings: Mahmood Khan

SWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday visited the flood-affected areas of Swat along with former federal minister Murad Saeed. He also...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM resolves to fully support, assist flood victims

SAJAWAL: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that the entire country was badly affected with flash floods due to incessant monsoon rains but...

KP govt will go to any extent to mitigate its people sufferings: Mahmood Khan

Moscow, Kyiv trade fresh allegations of shelling around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Floods killed 14; caused over Rs4b losses since June 30 in GB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.