Opinion

Change

By Editor's Mail
15
0

On one hand, as it is heartening to see that, over the years, politics and political discourse have permeated all and sundry of state, thanks to social media. But, on the other hand, what remains unchecked is the authenticity of information, intolerance, curse words and gloom that is bound to affect impressionable minds. The kind of void and existential challenges today’s youths face are unprecedented. Hence, the emotionally-charged discourse is not likely to make our young fully aware citizens of the world.

Nobody seems to be mindful anymore that there has to be deference in difference, there has to be a code of conduct even in the face of adversity. The ethical part of the game is getting lost in the grim situation, and that is putting the future of this country on the path of self-destruction.

- Advertisement -

There is a need for logically planned policies that will be helpful in materialising the dreams our youths are dreaming with wizards of change available on both sides, but warring with each other endlessly.

Moreover, it is an illusion of many that mere shift at the top will change everything in society. It will not. It is the troop that wins, not a single soldier. Everyone has to pitch in his or her share if we really want to see the country progress; and on this path of progress we need indigenous solutions to problems which can be achieved with dedication, honesty to the cause, diligence and tolerance. Change will not come till we, as a nation, do not think of changing ourselves first.

UMME NAUMAN

LAHORE

Previous articleNayyara Noor
Next articleChina’s Foreign Policy towards Pakistan and India
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

PTI’s politics

The hearing on the Toshakhana reference has begun. The reference filed on behalf of Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf seeks PTI chief Imran...
Read more
Editorials

Internet disruption

Social media is not the only thing happening on the Internet. Alongside photos of the latest meal someone has had, or a cute kitten,...
Read more
Comment

Blocking mutiny

AT PENPOINT The arrest and subsequent remand of Dr Shahbaz Gill went to the heart of many of the country’s problems, particularly those dealing with...
Read more
Comment

Recognizing sports

Beyond the glamorous and popular word of cricket, there are sports and athletes that deserve every bit of appreciation and recognition. These sports need...
Read more
Comment

China’s Foreign Policy towards Pakistan and India

Since the late 20th century, China has shifted its policy from isolation and separation to the international community. Today it is on the way...
Read more
Letters

Nayyara Noor

In 1967, I was a member of Government College, Lahore’s music team that used to compete in inter-collegiate music contests that were organised by...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Internet disruption

Social media is not the only thing happening on the Internet. Alongside photos of the latest meal someone has had, or a cute kitten,...

Blocking mutiny

Recognizing sports

China’s Foreign Policy towards Pakistan and India

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.