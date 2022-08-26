On one hand, as it is heartening to see that, over the years, politics and political discourse have permeated all and sundry of state, thanks to social media. But, on the other hand, what remains unchecked is the authenticity of information, intolerance, curse words and gloom that is bound to affect impressionable minds. The kind of void and existential challenges today’s youths face are unprecedented. Hence, the emotionally-charged discourse is not likely to make our young fully aware citizens of the world.

Nobody seems to be mindful anymore that there has to be deference in difference, there has to be a code of conduct even in the face of adversity. The ethical part of the game is getting lost in the grim situation, and that is putting the future of this country on the path of self-destruction.

There is a need for logically planned policies that will be helpful in materialising the dreams our youths are dreaming with wizards of change available on both sides, but warring with each other endlessly.

Moreover, it is an illusion of many that mere shift at the top will change everything in society. It will not. It is the troop that wins, not a single soldier. Everyone has to pitch in his or her share if we really want to see the country progress; and on this path of progress we need indigenous solutions to problems which can be achieved with dedication, honesty to the cause, diligence and tolerance. Change will not come till we, as a nation, do not think of changing ourselves first.

UMME NAUMAN

LAHORE