NATIONAL

Minister calls floods a humanitarian disaster, urges immediate addressal

By Staff Report
Pakistan's climate change minister Sherry Rehman speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on May 16, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman stressed the need for immediate humanitarian and rescue efforts to rehabilitate the aggrieved and flood-hit populations throughout the country.

Her remarks came during the briefing on the flood emergency. The meeting was called to reassess damage done by recurring and unprecedented floods and to apprise development partners and donors of the criticality of the crisis.

Calling attention to the current climate crisis in the country, Rehman said: “Right now we are in 7th spell of a torrential monsoon that has left thousands homeless, 830 dead and 1348 injured. From Balochistan, the monsoon system has moved to Sindh where 30 districts are underwater. The magnitude of it can be assessed from the fact that it has rained more than 395% in Sindh and 379% in Balochistan above the average rainfall.

It is a climate catastrophe of epic scale, bringing in its wake the humanitarian crisis that could well match the magnitude of the big flood that was witnessed in 2010. At this point both sides of the Indus are flooded in Sindh which is the current epicentre of the calamity. Shelter is dangerously impacted in the 30 districts of Sindh, and even in Balochistan, and now the same kind of speed and velocity of water is being experienced in South Punjab.

People are adrift, livestock and crops are damaged. It is a humanitarian disaster of unprecedented monsoon proportions.”

Further apprising on the situation in Sindh, she highlighted, “The torrential rains have been unprecedented in Sindh right now, Balochistan, Dera Ghazi Khan too are at risk. Given the scale of the disaster, there is no question of the provinces or even Islamabad being able to cope with this magnitude of climate catastrophe on their own. Lives are at risk, and thousands are homeless. It is important that international partners mobilise assistance. The Indus is in high floods where the flow of over 600,000 cusecs is expected to cross Guddu and then Sukkur Barrages on 23rd and 24th of August, 2022 which will bring all the Katcha area along Indus under water, displacing thousands of families. This is in addition to the current displacement. In terms of precious human lives, 216 lives have been lost to the floods in Sindh.

An estimated 1,500,000 katcha houses have been damaged and crops cultivated on 1,989,868 acres have been completely destroyed in Sindh. And with the new monsoon spell setting in, other areas in the country, especially DG Khan will remain vulnerable to hill torrents.”

Stressing the need for urgent and immediate relief measures, Minister Rehman said, “The current climate catastrophe needs immediate International and national mobilization of humanitarian efforts, not just in the form of food, shelter and basic survival amenities but we need to amplify our rescue efforts.

The NDMA, Pakistan Army, along with the provincial governments are tirelessly involved in dealing with this climate crisis. But lack of resources is a huge challenge. It is important to coordinate the needs of calamity hit areas and triangulate with development partners and donors. A concerted and well-coordinated effort is required to deal with this climate emergency that our country faces at present.”

Previous articleJamshed Ansari remembered on death anniversary
Next articlePakistan condemns disrespectful comments on prophet by Modi aide
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns disrespectful comments on prophet by Modi aide

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office denounced the “highly provocative and sacrilegious remarks” about Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H.) and Islam made by a state legislator from the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Jamshed Ansari remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Admirers of iconic performer Jamshed Ansari observed his 17th death anniversary on Wednesday and paid rich tributes to his unforgettable service in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistanis among migrants detained in North Macedonia

SKOPJE: Police in North Macedonia have detained 26 migrants thought to have entered illegally from neighbouring Greece, and arrested a suspected smuggler who had...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fixed tax on retailers waived: PM exempts 17.1m power consumers from FAC

DOHA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced a complete exemption for about 17.1 million electricity consumers out of 30 million in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP completes 150 schools in Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed more than 150 schools including primary and high schools in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber tribal districts to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rs15m medicines, other goods being sent to flood-hit areas: Patel

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday said that the necessary medicines, worth over Rs15 million, and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistanis among migrants detained in North Macedonia

SKOPJE: Police in North Macedonia have detained 26 migrants thought to have entered illegally from neighbouring Greece, and arrested a suspected smuggler who had...

China broadens visa availability as pandemic concerns ease

Taliban impose ‘harsh’ limits on Afghans’ religious freedom: US panel

England vow to stick with ‘Bazball’ in bid to level South Africa series

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.