England recall Robinson at expense of Potts for second Test

MANCHESTER: Ollie Robinson, who last played for England in the final Ashes Test in January, has been recalled for the second Test with South Africa as the hosts bid to level the three-match series.

Sussex paceman Robinson replaces Matthew Potts for the match at Old Trafford which starts on Thursday.

England will need a considerably improved performance following the innings and 12 runs thrashing inside three days at Lord’s in the first Test.

Robinson has 39 wickets in nine Tests at an average of 21.28.

Following a poor Ashes series, where his approach to fitness were questioned in public by the England coaching staff, Robinson missed the subsequent tour of the West Indies with back spasms.

He was due to play for a County Select XI against New Zealand in May, only to miss out with a stiff back, before a bout of Covid-19 caused him to spend more time on the sidelines.

Opener Zak Crawley retains his place despite another poor outing at Lord’s — scoring nine and 13.

In 35 innings as a Test opener, Crawley averages 22.25, a figure boosted by a double century against Pakistan in 2020.

Only two openers in Test history have a lower average from at least as many innings. Australia’s Alick Bannerman, who played in the 19th century, averaged 21.44, and Bangladesh’s Javed Omar 22.07.

England’s defeat last weekend against the top-ranked Test side ended a run of four successive victories under red ball head coach Brendon McCullum, and captain Ben Stokes.

Team:

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson.

