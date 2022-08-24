NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 278 new cases

By Staff Report
Traffic at Karachi Pass in the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Pakistan's central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate for a seventh straight meeting even as an economic recovery from the pandemic is fanning Asia's fastest inflation. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 278 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Wednesday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,567,147 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,559 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, including two deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Tuesday, 15,803 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity rate stood at 1.76 percent.

There are 118 patients who are in critical condition.

Staff Report

