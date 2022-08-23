Opinion

Issues faced by DHA residents

By Editor's Mail
Regrettably, the residents of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in Karachi, despite paying hefty taxes, are still deprived of basic amenities and facilities. They do not get anything in lieu of the heavy taxes they pay. They can only reproach the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) and DHA, but that does not resolve anything.

They have a valid reason to complain taking into account the prevailing circumstances as well as past experiences in their so-called posh areas which these days are inundated with rainwater and are devoid of any basic rescue facilities, neither for the elderly, nor for the students going for their exams, etc.

Besides, the situation is further aggravated by K-Electric (KE) which carries out hours of loadshedding without giving any cogent reason. Moreover, the sanitation as well as emergency staff of CBC just roam the area to show they are busy while doing actually nothing.

Above all, we, the residents of DHA, never get water through the lines. However, during torrential rains in monsoon, we face sewage spreading all over, causing waterborne diseases, countless mosquitoes, flies and weird insects that spread strange smell in the area.

We fail to understand as to what role the CBC and the DHA are even supposed to play during such an emergency to provide and ensure relief to the residents of the area confronting a host of problems owing to the downpour and dust storms. They just carry on with their life-as-usual attitude.

This shows the inefficiency of these institutions despite receiving a huge amount in taxes. In fact, this lethargy is not new; one has seen it in the past, especially during the 2020 urban flooding when people of the area faced irreparable losses. The relevant departments should take serious measures, ensuring the safety of people’s property and lives.

MAJID BURFAT

KARACHI

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

