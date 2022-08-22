NATIONAL

Punjab govt decides to end ‘fake cases’ against PTI workers

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to dissolve ‘fake cases’ against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.

The Punjab government took a decision to end ‘fake cases’ against the PTI workers which were deliberately filed to target the political opponents by the previous government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) after May 25 rally.

Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar sought an inquiry report on the cases registered against the PTI workers on May 25. Hashim Dogar said that the ‘fascist government’ had lodged ‘fake cases’ to terrorise the political workers on May 25. “I have sought a report on the fake cases from the high-level officials and concerned departments.”

“All fake cases registered against the PTI workers will be dissolved and the responsible officers will be held accountable.”

“Legal action will be taken against the representatives of the fascist government. They had violated the law in Punjab and later in the federal capital Islamabad. PML-N had used Punjab and Islamabad police departments for its political motives.”

The Punjab home minister said that the PML-N leaders were now trying to hide from the authorities due to fear of getting arrested. “We will not treat you in same way which you have done with us. How many days you will hide from us. You will have to face the music in accordance with the law.”

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has ordered launching a crackdown on the elements found involved in display of weapons across Punjab.

He directed the inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab to take an indiscriminate action against those displaying weapons and ensure strict implementation of the Prohibition of Display of Arms Act.

Talking to a delegation of parliamentarians from Gujrat here on Sunday, the CM ordered for eliminating illegal weapons from the province and improving law and order situation.

Pervaiz Elahi said every moment was precious and vowed to undertake every step for welfare of masses. He said that public welfare projects and initiatives would be restarted and completed at a fast pace.

Those who met the CM included MNA Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan, MPAs Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, Shujaat Nawaz, Muhammad Abdullah Warraich, Saleem Sarwar Jora, Muhammad Akhtar Hayat and Chaudhry Liaquat Ali.

The deputy commissioner and district police officer (DPO) Gujrat were also present.

The assembly members lauded the decision of the Punjab CM to take swift action against those involved in display of weapons.

 

Staff Report

