Former Australia skipper Paine back in training in Tasmania

SYDNEY: Former Australia captain Tim Paine, who resigned after a sexting scandal last November and took an “indefinite mental health break” from cricket, has ended his self-imposed exile and is back in training in Tasmania.

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper was omitted from Tasmania’s list of contracted players in May but was given the all-clear to train with the squad ahead of the new season.

“It was just great to see him come into my office and request permission to train,” Cricket Tasmania chief executive Dom Baker told The Australian newspaper.