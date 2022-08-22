Fawad Ch for independent inquiry board to probe torture on Gill

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday asked why the Federal government is avoiding inquiry into the matter if Shahbaz Gill was not tortured.

Addressing a press conference, the PTI leader and former Information and Broadcasting minister demanded independent inquiry board to investigate the matter. The PTI leader also clarified that announcing legal action against someone is not a threat and claimed that government is scared of Imran Khan’s rallies.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that it is unfortunate for the country that Rana Sanaullah is the Interior Ministry.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan rejected allegations of torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in police custody. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he said PML-N is against any kind of torture. He said our government believes that torture is against dignity of a man and a violation of constitution.

The Minister said story of torture on Shahbaz Gill is a drama to divert the attention from original matter. He said an FIR was lodged against Shahbaz Gill as per law for instigating army officers and soldiers. He said state cannot tolerate such malicious conspiracies.

The Minister said Shahbaz Gill was produced before judicial magistrate within twenty four hours and he was absolutely fine and did not complain of torture. He said on 11th of this month medical board did not indicated any torture in its report. He said Shahbaz Gill was not tortured by Islamabad Police.

He said a campaign against martyrs of Lasbela was run by PTI on the behest of Imran Khan.

More Administrative Units To Deal With Floods

Former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday stressed the need for formation of more administrative units to deal with flash floods in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the floods have wreaked havoc in Sindh and Balochistan and the provincial governments have failed to provide relief.

“This has once again exposed the delimitations of the provincial governments and there is now need for new administrative units to deal with it,” he said.

He added that there are no chances of improving the governance if more administrative units are not formed. On August 20, eight more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.