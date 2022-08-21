Shaheen’s injury a big relief for Indian top-order batters: Waqar

LAHORE: Former Pakistan pacer and head coach Waqar Younis said on Saturday that Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injury is a big relief for India’s top-order batters.

Shaheen was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 and England T20Is after being advised rest for 4-6 weeks on the basis of the latest scans and reports. The left-arm pacer had a right knee ligament injury while fielding against Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle. The left-arm pacer had a right knee ligament injury while fielding against Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle.

“Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in Asia Cup2022, Get fit soon Champ,” Younis tweeted.

PCB said he is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the New Zealand tri-series, which will be followed by the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

India and Pakistan will face each other at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28, the same venue where Pakistan had dismantled a Virat Kohli-led India by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Afridi dismantled India’s top-order back then when he singlehandedly took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.