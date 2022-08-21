NATIONAL

'School Cleanliness Day' observed to provide clean environment to children

By APP

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday celebrated ‘School Cleanliness Day’ to improve the appearance of schools and provide a clean environment to children.

On the directives of Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, more than 30,000 primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools throughout the province, and over 100,000 people, including administrative officers, principals, teachers and cleaning staff participated in the cleanliness campaign led by Secretary Education Motasim Billah Shah.

The provincial minister said that they wanted to give the children the best quality education in a clean atmosphere and environment.

He said that teachers were the builders of the nation, and urged the children to follow their teachers.

The campaign would instill in students the importance of cleanliness, and they (students) would also keep their schools clean, he added.

“These are our schools and all moral, social and administrative responsibility for the safety, beauty and cleanliness of these schools lies with the principal, teaching staff and cleaning staff,” he said.

The education minister further said that in the results of the recent matriculation examinations, students of government schools had secured the best positions.

In the ongoing admission campaign, millions of children had taken admissions in government schools throughout the province, which showed that public confidence in government schools had been restored, he said.

