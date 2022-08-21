NATIONAL

No one allowed to malign armed forces: Murtaza Javed Abbasi

By News Desk

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi has vowed that no one was allowed to malign armed forces and such elements would face music as per law.

He was talking to newsmen at Wah Cantonment on Sunday. He added that maligning of armed forces, judiciary and others constitutional institutions was against the constitution and no one could be allowed to do so.

He said the entire nation stood united with the armed forces for the security and stability of the country.

Responding a question, he rejected the opposition’s impression that the PTI leader Shehbaz Gill has been subjected to torture during physical remand. He added”During the two medical examinations, there is no mention of torture in the medical report presented before the court.”

Mr Abbasi further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country was saved from default by working hard day and night in a short span of time and now the government was increasing the pace of development in the country. He said that the three and half years of poor governance of Imran Khan and his followers led the country towards disaster. “Our government has made difficult decisions that were vital for survival of the country and welfare of the people.”

Earlier, addressing a function organized by POF workmen association to mark the anniversary of the deadliest suicide attacks at the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), Wah Cantonment on August 21 2008, rich tributes were paid to around 70 people who lost their lives and Over 196 people.

On the occasion, a sum of Rs one million was awarded from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to family of three victims who died in an accidental explosion occurred in one of the plants of POF on August 12, 2021.

Previous articleShaheen’s injury a big relief for Indian top-order batters: Waqar
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

MQM challenges Imran Khan’s nomination for Lyari constituency

The MQM-P, has challenged the approval of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on the National Assembly seat from Lyari. Returning Officer's decision of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Medical board examining Shahbaz Gill changed again: sources

The federal government has once again changed members of a medical board examining PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, saying that the new four-member board will submit its...
Read more
NATIONAL

Legendary singer Nayyara Noor passes away at 71

Renowned singer Nayyara Noor passed away at 71 in Karachi after a brief illness on Saturday night, her family announced. She had been under treatment for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three children among four dead in Indian-made mine blast in Zafarwal

Four people including three children died in an explosion caused by an Indian-made anti-tank mine in the Punjab city of Zafarwal on Sunday morning. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

728 have died so far in recent rains and floods: NDMA

As of August 20, as many as 728 people have died due to recent rains and floods across the country Sunday reported citing a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Koh-e-Suleman hill torrents wreak havoc after heavy monsoon rain

Most of the hill torrents originated from Koh-e-Suleman range have become ferocious after heavy spell of monsoon rains in the region, the Flood Control...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Medical board examining Shahbaz Gill changed again: sources

The federal government has once again changed members of a medical board examining PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, saying that the new four-member board will submit its...

Legendary singer Nayyara Noor passes away at 71

Three children among four dead in Indian-made mine blast in Zafarwal

728 have died so far in recent rains and floods: NDMA

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.