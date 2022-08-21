Sports

Namibian players in awe of facilities in Qalandars High-performance center

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore Qalandars High-Performance Center has world-class facilities and Namibian cricketers are availing it to the full potential under the guidance of Director and head coach Aaqib Javed.

The four emerging Namibian players have recognized the facilities and are grateful to veteran David Wiese for making the visit possible.

The players talked exclusively to Cricket Pakistan and expressed their desire to participate in Pakistan’s domestic cricket and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“It’s been good so far, the hospitality of the people here is amazing, everyone is friendly and welcoming to us. The food has been amazing too,” Nicol Loftie-Eaton said.

“Lahore Qalandars High-Performance Center has world class facilities, we don’t have such resources for training in our country,” he added.

Loftie-Eaton featured had the opportunity to face Shaheen Afridi in the U19 World Cup, he rated him as one of the dangerous bowlers.

Mauritius Ngupita opened up on Lahore’s weather and food.

“The weather is a bit humid compared to back home, but now we are used to it. Pakistan food is very tasty, it has a lot of spice and we are enjoying it a lot,” he said.

Lupita is inspired by former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and learns from his off-spin bowling. “I try to learn by watching Hafeez, the all-rounder consistently bowls on good line and length.”

Shaun Fouché was in awe of David Wiese, who played an important role in making training possible at the Lahore Qalandars High-Performance Center.

“He has played in different countries of the world and in the PSL, his guidance is always useful, there is a good opportunity to prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers in Lahore, there will be plenty of T20 matches to be played in the Namibia League starting from September 1.”

Fouché’s favorite batter is Pakistan captain Babar Azam from whom he learns a lot. “The way Babar takes his innings forward and scores big runs, t gives us a chance to learn a lot.”

Picky Ya France is hoping to feature in Pakistan’s domestic cricket and PSL as it will be great for his career. “The standard of cricket in Pakistan is very high and we will get the opportunity to learn.”

He further added that he likes the aggressive style of Shaheen Afridi as a bowler.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana said that foreign countries are evaluating our center’s facilities, which is why they are sending their cricketers for training. He also announced that more cricket activities will start in the country soon under the banner of Lahore Qalandars.

“This is not only a matter of great honor for us but also for Pakistan. Due to COVID-19, the talent search journey in the country was a little affected, now more activities will be seen.”

On the other hand, Director of Cricket Operations Aqib Javed said that Namibian cricketers were surprised to see the quality of talent in Pakistan

 

 

Staff Report

