Indian troops committing worst kind of brutalities on innocent Kashmiris

Convener of Pakistan Federation of Chamber of Commerce Industries Kashmir Affairs Muhammad Iqbal Asad along with his delegation visited the office of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, today, and met Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar and other Hurriyat leaders.

Mahmood Ahmed Saghar informed Muhammad Iqbal Asad about the latest situation

in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the Indian forces have practically converted the occupied territory into a military cantonment and the Indian troops were committing the worst kind of brutalities on innocent Kashmiris. He said India is using every tactic to change the demography of IIOJK on the pattern of Israel, which it has done on Palestinians.

Among other Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Farooq Rahmani, Ghulam Muhammad

Safai, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqub, Syed Ejaz Rahmani, Zahid

Safai, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Zahid Ashraf and Imtiaz Wani were also present on

the occasion.

The Hurriyat leaders said that the eyes of the Kashmiri people are on

Pakistan. so that it could convey the voice of Kashmiris to the international community. They said Pakistan is the advocate of Kashmiris who has raised the voice of Kashmiris at every forum.

The Convener of Pakistan Federation of Chamber of Commerce Industries

Kashmir Affairs, Muhammad Iqbal Asad, said the people and government of

Pakistan are behind the Kashmiri brothers and Pakistan will continue

political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris until the Kashmir

dispute is resolved. He said Kashmiris are actually fighting for Pakistan.

On the occasion, a shield was presented to Dr Humayun, Member Chamber of

Commerce Kashmir Affairs.

At the end, prayers were offered for the martyrs of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, leaders of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement (Forum) Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Muhammad Lateef Lone, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, Khawaja Naeem-ul-Hasan and Advocate Mahmood Akhtar Qureshi have strongly condemned the right to vote for Indian citizens in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders in a joint statement said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s

conspiracy to continue India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir and divide the

people has been exposed.

They said that by giving the right to vote to Indian citizens, India has not

only violated the United Nations resolutions and international laws related

to Kashmir, but has also made another attack on Kashmir’s identity and

culture, which every Jammu and Kashmir has to face.

They said if the world remains silent on this situation or if India

continues to be a tool of communalism, it will be impossible to prevent a

destructive war. They said that not only Kashmir will be destroyed by this

war, but it will engulf the east and the west as well.

The Hurriyat leaders strongly condemned the martyrdom of a Kashmiri, Mini

Muhammad, detained in Kot Bhalwal jail, Jammu, by the Indian troops and

agencies in a fake encounter near the Line of Control and appealed to the

international organizations to stop India from taking illegal actions in

IIOJK and play role in giving the Kashmiris their birthright the right to

self-determination, which has been promised to them by the United Nations.