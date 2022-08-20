NATIONAL

Two militants killed in N. Waziristan operation: ISPR

By Staff Report
A Pakistani army soldier stands guard on a border terminal in Ghulam Khan, a town in North Waziristan, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, on January 27, 2019. - Afghans harboured furtive hopes on January 27 that talks between the US and Taliban leaders could end decades of conflict, despite fears an American withdrawal might unleash even more violence. American negotiators and the Taliban on January 26 said the two sides had made substantial progress in the most recent round of talks in Qatar, promising to meet again to continue discussions that could pave the way for official peace negotiations. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Two terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces in the tribal district of North Waziristan, an army statement said on Saturday.

The statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said the clash occurred when security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali town of the district, a region bordering Afghanistan.

The intense exchange of fire killed two terrorists including Commander Khabaib Alias Bilal of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, the statement said.

Bilal was involved in a suicide attack on a security forces convoy in the town earlier this month, it said.

Weapons and ammunition were seized from the killed terrorists, it added.

The statement said the killed terrorists had been actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, preparation of improvised explosive devices and killing of innocent people.

Previous articleOne-person restriction at Lahore airport dropped: minister
Next articlePunjab govt booked PML-N leaders to avenge Gill’s arrest: Tarar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Former Punjab minister, wife in NAB cross hairs

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought record of properties registered in the names of Mumtaz Ahmed, a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt booked PML-N leaders to avenge Gill’s arrest: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Ataullah Tarar, a special assistant to the prime minister, said the Punjab government booked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders as an act...
Read more
NATIONAL

One-person restriction at Lahore airport dropped: minister

LAHORE: The notorious one-person restriction at the Lahore airport has been ended, the aviation minister said, with friends and family members of passengers allowed...
Read more
NATIONAL

CASA-1000 power line stalled over Afghanistan turmoil

DUSHANBE: A $1.2 billion Western-backed project to build a power line between Central Asia and South Asia has been stalled by turmoil in Afghanistan,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Science popularisation important objective of ‘science diplomacy initiative’: official

ISLAMABAD: Science popularisation is one of the key objectives of Pakistan's "Science Diplomacy initiative" through which it has been actively promoting indigenous scientific-technological achievements...
Read more
NATIONAL

In New Mexico, Muslims reject sectarian label for killings

WASHINGTON: National Muslim groups have linked the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico over the past year to sectarianism, but Muslims who...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Two militants killed in N. Waziristan operation: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Two terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces in the tribal district of North Waziristan, an army statement said on Saturday. The...

One-person restriction at Lahore airport dropped: minister

CASA-1000 power line stalled over Afghanistan turmoil

Science popularisation important objective of ‘science diplomacy initiative’: official

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.