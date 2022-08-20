Two militants killed in N. Waziristan operation: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Two terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces in the tribal district of North Waziristan, an army statement said on Saturday.

The statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said the clash occurred when security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali town of the district, a region bordering Afghanistan.

The intense exchange of fire killed two terrorists including Commander Khabaib Alias Bilal of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, the statement said.

Bilal was involved in a suicide attack on a security forces convoy in the town earlier this month, it said.

Weapons and ammunition were seized from the killed terrorists, it added.

The statement said the killed terrorists had been actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, preparation of improvised explosive devices and killing of innocent people.