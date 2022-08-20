NATIONAL

Science popularisation important objective of ‘science diplomacy initiative’: official

By Monitoring Report
NEW DELHI, INDIA - MARCH 18: Sohail Mahmood during the 174th anniversary celebrations of the Independence of the Dominican Republic, at Leela Palace, on March 18, 2018 in New Delhi, India. One could witness that the Latin American culture is all about getting in the groove, as guests swayed in their salsa moves to popular Spanish tracks such as Despacito and Mi Gente. The icing on the cake were Latin delicacies served through the evening, such as churros and tacos, and specially curated cocktails. (Photo by Raajessh Kashyap/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Science popularisation is one of the key objectives of Pakistan’s “Science Diplomacy initiative” through which it has been actively promoting indigenous scientific-technological achievements and connecting local stakeholders with international partners, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood has said.

Mahmood made the remarks while addressing an event organised by the foreign ministry in collaboration with Khwarizmi Science Society, a local non-profit organisation working on science and technology.

He said that science popularisation is a vital pathway for employing science, technology and innovation, as an enabler for socio-economic development.

“Societies that value and promote science are the societies commanding influence and being respected in the international community,” the foreign secretary added.

Highlighting Pakistan’s support in promoting science and technology globally, he noted the role Pakistan has played in the development of various inter-governmental scientific organisations.

It is the need of the hour to use science popularisation to further strengthen the impact of the ongoing activities and engage in the capacity-building of young scientists, Mahmood said.

“Technological progress and society-driven innovation are very important as we face global challenges of food security and climate change,” said the foreign secretary.

Previous articleIn New Mexico, Muslims reject sectarian label for killings
Next articleCASA-1000 power line stalled over Afghanistan turmoil
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Former Punjab minister, wife in NAB cross hairs

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought record of properties registered in the names of Mumtaz Ahmed, a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt booked PML-N leaders to avenge Gill’s arrest: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Ataullah Tarar, a special assistant to the prime minister, said the Punjab government booked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders as an act...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two militants killed in N. Waziristan operation: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Two terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces in the tribal district of North Waziristan, an army statement said on Saturday. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

One-person restriction at Lahore airport dropped: minister

LAHORE: The notorious one-person restriction at the Lahore airport has been ended, the aviation minister said, with friends and family members of passengers allowed...
Read more
NATIONAL

CASA-1000 power line stalled over Afghanistan turmoil

DUSHANBE: A $1.2 billion Western-backed project to build a power line between Central Asia and South Asia has been stalled by turmoil in Afghanistan,...
Read more
NATIONAL

In New Mexico, Muslims reject sectarian label for killings

WASHINGTON: National Muslim groups have linked the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico over the past year to sectarianism, but Muslims who...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Two militants killed in N. Waziristan operation: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Two terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces in the tribal district of North Waziristan, an army statement said on Saturday. The...

One-person restriction at Lahore airport dropped: minister

CASA-1000 power line stalled over Afghanistan turmoil

Science popularisation important objective of ‘science diplomacy initiative’: official

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.