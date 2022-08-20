Science popularisation important objective of ‘science diplomacy initiative’: official

ISLAMABAD: Science popularisation is one of the key objectives of Pakistan’s “Science Diplomacy initiative” through which it has been actively promoting indigenous scientific-technological achievements and connecting local stakeholders with international partners, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood has said.

Mahmood made the remarks while addressing an event organised by the foreign ministry in collaboration with Khwarizmi Science Society, a local non-profit organisation working on science and technology.

He said that science popularisation is a vital pathway for employing science, technology and innovation, as an enabler for socio-economic development.

“Societies that value and promote science are the societies commanding influence and being respected in the international community,” the foreign secretary added.

Highlighting Pakistan’s support in promoting science and technology globally, he noted the role Pakistan has played in the development of various inter-governmental scientific organisations.

It is the need of the hour to use science popularisation to further strengthen the impact of the ongoing activities and engage in the capacity-building of young scientists, Mahmood said.

“Technological progress and society-driven innovation are very important as we face global challenges of food security and climate change,” said the foreign secretary.