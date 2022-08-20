NATIONAL

Punjab govt booked PML-N leaders to avenge Gill’s arrest: Tarar

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Ataullah Tarar, a special assistant to the prime minister, said the Punjab government booked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders as an act of “revenge” for the investigation against Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff to former prime minister Imran Khan, over his “seditious” commentary on ARY News.

Talking to the press outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where the PML-N leaders came to submit their requests for protective bail, Tarar said Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister, was ruling over a Punjab where dacoities were on the rise.

He warned the Punjab government of the consequences of what he said was political retribution.

The wanted PML-N lawmaker, apart from Tarar, include his brother Bilal Tarar, Awais Leghari, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Saif ul-Malook Khokhar, Mirza Javed, Abdur Rauf, Pir Ashraf Rasool, Pir Khizar Hayat Khagga, Raja Sagheer Ahmad, Bilal Farooq, and Rana Manan.

Tarar dubbed Elahi a puppet and a toy whose key was in the hands of Khan. He said the Punjab government was being run from Bani Gala.

He was of the view that cases against the PML-N leaders in Punjab were registered in revenge as the Islamabad police arrested Gill.

He dared the Punjab government to produce proof against them if it had any.

Tarar further informed the media that authorities did not let Khan meet Gill at the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Friday because the latter came without submitting a prior request for the meeting.

On this occasion, Ahmad Khan, another “wanted” lawmaker of the party, said it was the time to reject the whims of the “ladla” as they were against the interests of the country.

Previous articleTwo militants killed in N. Waziristan operation: ISPR
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Two militants killed in N. Waziristan operation: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Two terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces in the tribal district of North Waziristan, an army statement said on Saturday. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

One-person restriction at Lahore airport dropped: minister

LAHORE: The notorious one-person restriction at the Lahore airport has been ended, the aviation minister said, with friends and family members of passengers allowed...
Read more
NATIONAL

CASA-1000 power line stalled over Afghanistan turmoil

DUSHANBE: A $1.2 billion Western-backed project to build a power line between Central Asia and South Asia has been stalled by turmoil in Afghanistan,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Science popularisation important objective of ‘science diplomacy initiative’: official

ISLAMABAD: Science popularisation is one of the key objectives of Pakistan's "Science Diplomacy initiative" through which it has been actively promoting indigenous scientific-technological achievements...
Read more
NATIONAL

In New Mexico, Muslims reject sectarian label for killings

WASHINGTON: National Muslim groups have linked the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico over the past year to sectarianism, but Muslims who...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad demands independent probe into Gill torture accusation

-- Islamabad police orders internal inquiry into 'medieval torture' claim ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), demanded an independent probe into...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Science popularisation important objective of ‘science diplomacy initiative’: official

ISLAMABAD: Science popularisation is one of the key objectives of Pakistan's "Science Diplomacy initiative" through which it has been actively promoting indigenous scientific-technological achievements...

In New Mexico, Muslims reject sectarian label for killings

Fawad demands independent probe into Gill torture accusation

ECP finalises arrangements for Karachi by-election

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.