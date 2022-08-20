NATIONAL

One-person restriction at Lahore airport dropped: minister

By Staff Report
Pakistani security personnel stand guard during the arrival of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on December 25, 2015. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Pakistan to meet his counterpart Nawaz Sharif, weeks after the nuclear-armed rivals decided to restart high-level peace talks. AFP PHOTO / Arif ALI / AFP / Arif Ali (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The notorious one-person restriction at the Lahore airport has been ended, the aviation minister said, with friends and family members of passengers allowed to enter the arrival halls again after a seven-year-long suspension.

Khawaja Saad Rafique visited Lahore Airport late on Friday to make the announcement. There, he said that for the ease of people, a third security queue has been started at the check point.

The domestic lounge, he said, will be used as an international lounge from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Passenger pick-ups had been severely restricted since 2014 following the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attack on Karachi airport which killed 36 people, including all ten militants.

The decision was taken as a measure to beef up security at the airports, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said at the time.

Previous articleCASA-1000 power line stalled over Afghanistan turmoil
Next articleTwo militants killed in N. Waziristan operation: ISPR
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Former Punjab minister, wife in NAB cross hairs

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought record of properties registered in the names of Mumtaz Ahmed, a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt booked PML-N leaders to avenge Gill’s arrest: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Ataullah Tarar, a special assistant to the prime minister, said the Punjab government booked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders as an act...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two militants killed in N. Waziristan operation: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Two terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces in the tribal district of North Waziristan, an army statement said on Saturday. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

CASA-1000 power line stalled over Afghanistan turmoil

DUSHANBE: A $1.2 billion Western-backed project to build a power line between Central Asia and South Asia has been stalled by turmoil in Afghanistan,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Science popularisation important objective of ‘science diplomacy initiative’: official

ISLAMABAD: Science popularisation is one of the key objectives of Pakistan's "Science Diplomacy initiative" through which it has been actively promoting indigenous scientific-technological achievements...
Read more
NATIONAL

In New Mexico, Muslims reject sectarian label for killings

WASHINGTON: National Muslim groups have linked the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico over the past year to sectarianism, but Muslims who...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Two militants killed in N. Waziristan operation: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Two terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces in the tribal district of North Waziristan, an army statement said on Saturday. The...

One-person restriction at Lahore airport dropped: minister

CASA-1000 power line stalled over Afghanistan turmoil

Science popularisation important objective of ‘science diplomacy initiative’: official

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.