One-person restriction at Lahore airport dropped: minister

LAHORE: The notorious one-person restriction at the Lahore airport has been ended, the aviation minister said, with friends and family members of passengers allowed to enter the arrival halls again after a seven-year-long suspension.

Khawaja Saad Rafique visited Lahore Airport late on Friday to make the announcement. There, he said that for the ease of people, a third security queue has been started at the check point.

The domestic lounge, he said, will be used as an international lounge from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Passenger pick-ups had been severely restricted since 2014 following the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attack on Karachi airport which killed 36 people, including all ten militants.

The decision was taken as a measure to beef up security at the airports, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said at the time.