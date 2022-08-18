Issues with PTCL

At a time when the cutthroat service industry across the world places consumer satisfaction at the core of its functionality, the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) seems to be unaware of such practices.

Its so-called self-service centres in Islamabad at least prove the point. All self-service kiosks in G-5, F-7, F-8, F-11 sectors were found locked on July 31. Machines in three of these kiosks were out of order.

- Advertisement -

The door installed at the kiosk in F-7 opened in the wrong direction and got stuck in the marble; this is an engineering feat in itself since the procurement and engineering departments at PTCL would have sanctioned public money for the purported ‘renovation’ of these service kiosks.

The gleaming machine in PTCL/Ufone’s F-11 self-service centre has been out of order for years. Yet again, it must have been purchased taking into consideration some factors written on some files or through emails.

With a young population, a booming informational technology (IT) start-up ecosystem, working from home since the times of Covid, PTCL needs to wake up and live up to the expectations of its customers who are paying for these services.

It must come out of its abysmal state by offering innovative and smart business solutions to its customers. If that cannot be done, it may offer these self-service kiosks to roadside vendors. The govern-ment must actively think of reducing its footprint in these corporations, and let them face the reality of a competitive world.

MUHAMMAD NASIR CHAUDHRY

ISLAMABAD