Split families still suffer after 75 years of Pakistan-India partition

KARACHI/NEW DELHI: Ali Hasan Baqai and Abid Hasan Baqai, brothers split for 75 years by the partition of Pakistan and India, talk with their families on a video call, words and tears binding them but with no hope of reunion.

Thousands of families like the Baqai brothers remain divided three-quarters of a century after their countries were formed in the rupture of independence from British-ruled India in 1947.

“I felt that I can’t touch them,” younger brother Abid Hasan told Reuters in New Delhi. It was good to see Ali Hasan in Karachi, but it was nothing like “a hug, a touch, shaking hands or talking to them” in person.