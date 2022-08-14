World

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ‘India’s Warren Buffett’, dies at 62

By Reuters
MUMBAI, INDIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Rare Enterprises, during the wealth management debate, on September 13, 2009 in Mumbai, India. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (born 5 July 1960) is an Indian Investor and Trader. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant. He manages his own portfolio as a partner in his asset management firm, Rare Enterprises. (Photo by Hemant Mishra/Mint via Getty Images)

MUMBAI: India’s best-known stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, dubbed the country’s Warren Buffett, died on Sunday, prompting an outpouring of tributes for a self-made billionaire whose fortunes rose with the country’s economy.

Jhunjhunwala died at the age of 62, a week after the launch of his budget airline, Akasa Air. He had looked and sounded frail promoting the carrier. The cause of his death was not immediately known.

He is survived by his wife, whom he used to call his only client, and three children. He leaves stakes in around three dozen Indian companies and a legacy of quoting one-liners like “the trend is your friend” and “the only rule I have is there are no rules”.

“All I’ve known is trading and investing. I don’t want to do anything else in life,” Jhunjhunwala told Reuters 10 years ago. “I’ll call it quits the day I die.”

On Monday, he told CNBC-TV18 that India’s economy, Asia’s third-biggest, was “entering a golden age,” expressing hope that “my fellow Indians are as optimistic as I am.”

Jhunjhunwala was a big public supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded him on Sunday as “indomitable, full of life, witty and insightful”.

Jhunjhunwala’s communication skills helped small investors understand the stock market, said businessmen and bankers based in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, who had interacted with him for over 30 years. His insights on the economy and companies made him a TV celebrity.

Born in the state of Rajasthan and trained in chartered accountancy, Jhunjhunwala started dabbling in stocks as a teenager and went on to manage a stock trading firm, RARE Enterprises.

His net worth was about $6 billion, according to Forbes.

He made his first big profit by buying 5,000 shares in Tata Tea with borrowed money, confident the markets had under-estimated the potential of a company looking to grow at a time of rising yield production. He trebled his money within months.

Better, bigger investments followed, including a leveraged bet in the late 1980s on iron ore exporter Sesa Goa. Jhunjhunwala bought the stock at 60-65 rupees and sold it at 2,200 rupees.

His firm’s investments include many Tata Group companies, such as Tata Motors, watchmaker Titan, Tata Communications and Indian Hotels Co, which runs the Taj hotels.

Other investments include Indiabulls Housing Finance, Star Health Insurance, Federal Bank and vocational training company Aptech Ltd.

Jhunjhunwala had told Reuters the growth of the Indian stock market since the country’s economy was liberalised in 1991 — a period in which the main Sensex index has risen about 40-fold — was a big factor in his success.

“Investor, bold risk taker, masterly understanding of the stock market, clear in communication — a leader in his own right,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote in a tribute on Twitter. “Had strong belief in India’s strength and capabilities.”

Uday Kotak, chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and school and college mate, said Jhunjhunwala “believed stock-India was undervalued. He is right.”

Kotak said on Twitter: “Amazingly sharp in understanding financial markets. We spoke regularly, more so during Covid. Will miss you Rakesh!”

Previous articleRecord monsoon rains add to soaring food inflation, insecurity
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Seven hurt, two seriously, in ‘terror attack’ on Jerusalem bus

JERUSALEM: Seven people were wounded, two of them critically, after a shooter opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem's Old City early Sunday, Israeli...
Read more
World

Attack on Rushdie sparks surge in interest in author’s works

NEW YORK: The stunning knife attack on author Salman Rushdie has fanned interest in his works -- above all, "The Satanic Verses," which left...
Read more
World

Pakistan Food and Cultural Festival held at Langfang, China

BEIJING: Pakistan Embassy Beijing on Saturday organized a Food and Cultural Festival at the state-of-the-art Silk Road Art and Cultural Centre in the city...
Read more
World

Get pics of homes not hoisting national flag, BJP chief tells supporters

DHERADUN, UTTARAKHAND: The chief of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Uttarakhand state unit has asked his supporters to click pictures of homes where the Indian flags...
Read more
World

Labelled by ATS as IS man, family of Azamgarh youth calls it frame-up

NEW DELHI: Family members of 25-year-old Sabahuddin, who was arrested by India’s Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), has rejected the allegations of terror activities levelled against...
Read more
World

Volunteer firefighters key in France’s fight against wildfires

PARIS: Volunteer firefighters have been called up from their day jobs all over France this summer to help battle wildfires. "It's the first year we've...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

On 75th birthday, Pakistan and India need to redeem pledge

LAHORE: 75 years ago at the stroke of the midnight hour when the world was sleeping, Pakistan and India were waking up to freedom,...

20 years old becomes world’s youngest man to climb ten peaks above 8,000m

Covid-19 daily report: 581 new cases, four deaths

Pakistan, Türkiye discuss ways to deepen ties

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.