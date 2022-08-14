On 75th birthday, leaders reiterate resolve to build Jinnah’s Pakistan

— PM vows to turn Pakistan into the country envisioned by founding fathers

— President urges nation to remember ‘oppressed’ people of occupied Kashmir

— Both pay glowing tributes to military

ISLAMABAD: As the country celebrated its 75th birthday on Sunday, Pakistan’s top leadership said the nation should seek guidance from the ideology and thoughts of the founding fathers and put the welfare of the public at the centre of their mission of national rejuvenation.

“Let us vow to turn Pakistan into a nation-state that is reflective of the ideals of our founding fathers,” the prime minister said in a message to mark the diamond jubilee.

He said the day was a watershed moment in the nation’s history. “Today, we pay rich tributes to Muslims of the sub-continent and express our collective gratitude to them for their heroic struggle, and epic sacrifices for the creation of a new state,” he said.

The establishment of Pakistan is an outcome of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s single-minded devotion, unflinching resolve and his unwavering struggle, he added.

The prime minister said that from the conception of the idea in 1930, Pakistan emerged on the map of the world as the world’s largest Muslim nation in a span of just 17 years. The coming of Pakistan into existence was not less than a miracle that stunned friends and foes alike, beating all predictions and assessments, he added.

“Where the 75th Independence Day is an occasion of jubilation and festivity, it is also a moment of reflection and self-accountability. We, as a nation, have achieved many milestones during the last seven and a half decades,” he added.

Sharif said: “From thwarting external aggression to putting together federal constitution to becoming the 7th nuclear power of the world to beating the scourge of terrorism, we have come a long way. The odds were definitely heavier than anyone could imagine but our national will to defeat them was stronger.”

At the same time, he observed it was also a fact that we have not been able to fully realise the dream that our founding fathers dreamed; the dream of socio-economic justice, rule of and equality before the law, and the dream of an egalitarian society.

“While we are an independent nation, a precious gift for which we cannot thank Allah Almighty enough, true freedom lies in being free from want, hunger, poverty and backwardness. As long as we do not have economic sovereignty, the concept of freedom will remain incomplete,” he added.

He said nothing was more dangerous for a nation than internal division, disruption and chaos for such negative forces undermine the solidarity and integrity of the country and rob societies of their national purpose.

Jinnah warned against such evils and gave the motto of “unity, faith and discipline” as an antidote, he added.

“The greatest strength of our country is the people, particularly the youth. It is their energy, resolve and passion that is capable of overcoming any odd, beating any hurdle and lighting the candle of hope.

We can push back the divisive and nihilistic forces with the power of the people and protect our freedom and identity. I have my full faith in their capabilities to chart a way forward,” the prime minister reaffirmed.

BE STEADFAST

In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi urged the nation to remain steadfast and work wholeheartedly for the development, progress and prosperity of the country.

“We need to remain united to overcome financial, economic and security challenges faced by the country. Let us pledge that we will remain steadfast to render any sacrifice for the dignity and self-respect of our people and greatness and glory of our beloved homeland,” the president said.

Felicitating the nation on the joyous occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence, the president said the day reminded us of the unmatched sacrifices rendered by the founding fathers of Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Jinnah for the creation of a motherland.

“Today, we also reaffirm our resolve to uphold Pakistan’s ideology and transform Pakistan into an ideal modern Islamic welfare nation-state,” he added.

He said: “Although today, Pakistan is facing challenges on economic and political fronts, I strongly believe our nation will overcome these challenges with its proven commitment, determination and patriotism as well as with hard work, unity, discipline, mutual harmony and solidarity.”

This year, he said, the nation was also celebrating the diamond jubilee of its independence and in this regard, various ceremonies were organised to mark this occasion.

“The aim of these events is to educate and create awareness among our people, especially the youth, about the significance of national solidarity, Pakistan’s ideology and the Freedom Movement.”

“I would like to commend the efforts of all stakeholders in organizing events to commemorate this historic moment,” he opined.

“On this occasion, there was a dire need to assess the successes and failures. In 75 years of the country’s history, the nation had successfully overcome numerous challenges. We not only emerged as a nuclear power but also defeated the menace of terrorism. In the recent past, we successfully navigated through the Covid-19 crisis,” he maintained.

The president also paid homage to the Pakistan Army and law enforcement who had laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland.

The nation also appreciated workers, labourers, women, youth, business community, and minorities and all those who had played their role in the development and progress of the country, he added.

While celebrating the day, he stressed the nation should not forget their oppressed brothers and sisters of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India had been committing egregious rights violations in the disputed region for decades and it had been three years since it revoked the special status accorded to Kashmir.

“I assure our Kashmiri brethren that Pakistan will continue to extend its all possible political, diplomatic and moral support to them in their legitimate struggle for self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions,” he said.

‘GLORIOUS RESOLVE’

In a tweet marking the event, Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar, the chief military spokesperson, extended greetings to the nation on behalf of the Pakistan Army.

“Happy Independence Day/Diamond Jubilee celebrations to great Pakistani nation from armed forces of Pakistan,” he tweeted.

The theme for the diamond jubilee, he said, was “Azm-i-Aleshaan, Shaad Rahay Pakistan” (the glorious resolve, may Pakistan be prosperous).”