NATIONAL

NDMA sends more assistance for Balochistan flood-affectees

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday dispatched further relief items along with assistance provided by Saudi Relief to the flood affectees of Balochistan.

The NDMA throughout its flood management activities provided most of the relief goods to the affected areas of Balochistan, a news release issued here said.

The relief items extended till August 13 included ration bags being provided for 39,000 people so far.

However, tents were delivered for more than 45,000 victims, 6,000 tarpaulins, 7,000 mosquito nets, more than 3,000 blankets were provided along with 55 dewatering pumps and 50 generators.

Other aid items include kitchen sets, hygiene kits and chemical spray machines, the NDMA said.

The further relief supplies to Balochistan on August 14 included tarpaulins, blankets and mosquito nets for 60,000 people in fresh shipment of the NDMA.

Moreover, 200 school tents were also part of the relief supplies along with 35 generators and 30 dewatering pumps.

Also, the NDMA delivered 5,000 ration bags in the relief goods including 3,000 water jerrycans for the flood victims.

Some 1,000 ration bags provided by Saudi Relief for the victims of Balochistan have also been dispatched by the Authority.

 

 

Previous articleFormer Chairman PIDC Azhar Jaffery breathes his last in Lahore
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Former Chairman PIDC Azhar Jaffery breathes his last in Lahore

LAHORE: Former Chairman Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) Azhar Jaffery passed away in Lahore on August 10, 2022, due to cardiac arrest. Jaffery held the...
Read more
NATIONAL

National flag hoisted at Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat

QUETTA: On the occasion of August 14, 75 Independence Day of Pakistan, a magnificent and flag-hoisting ceremony was organized at Quaid-e-Azam's Residency in Ziarat. Deputy...
Read more
NATIONAL

Finance ministry seeks details on closure of NBP Paris branch

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has sought details from National Bank of Pakistan as well as State Bank on closure of its Paris branch. Sources...
Read more
NATIONAL

Grammy-winner Arooj Aftab honored with Pride of Performance

ISLAMABAD: Globally famed singer Arooj Aftab has added another feather to her cap as she has received the prestigious honor, Pride of Performance award. On...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia plans renewal of $3b deposit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia is planning to renew its $3 billion deposit in assistance to Pakistan, as the South Asian nation looks to rein in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Jubilation fire claims 2 lives in Lahore, injures 35 in Karachi

LAHORE/KARACHI: Two persons lost their lives due to the firing in jubilation on the eve of Diamond Jubilee Independence Day in Lahore. According to police,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Grammy-winner Arooj Aftab honored with Pride of Performance

ISLAMABAD: Globally famed singer Arooj Aftab has added another feather to her cap as she has received the prestigious honor, Pride of Performance award. On...

Saudi Arabia plans renewal of $3b deposit to Pakistan

Jubilation fire claims 2 lives in Lahore, injures 35 in Karachi

PR spends Rs167m to ensure secure train journey

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.