Sports

Henry out of Windies tour, Sears in line for ODI debut

By Reuters
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 04: Matt Henry of New Zealand appeals and takes the wicket of Vikram Singh of the Netherlands during the third and final one-day international cricket match between the New Zealand and the Netherlands at Seddon Park on April 04, 2022 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

WELLINGTON: New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry was ruled out of the one-day series in West Indies with a rib injury on Sunday paving the way for Ben Sears’s potential ODI debut in the three-match series.

Henry first experienced the pain in his left side during training last week and coach Gary Stead said they replaced the player to ensure he did not aggravate the injury.

“It’s a shame for Matt to have to return home at this point of the tour,” Stead said.

“Although the injury is not overly serious — we felt there was a significant risk it would become worse through playing.

“With the upcoming ODI series starting on Wednesday and consisting of three games over five days, we saw it as prudent to bring in a fully-fit replacement.”

Sears, who has played six T20 Internationals, will join the squad in Jamaica on Sunday before flying out to Bridgetown which hosts the first ODI.

“Ben comes fresh from a successful tour with the Blackcaps in Europe and while he is yet to play ODI cricket — we believe he’s ready if called upon,” Stead said.

“At 24-year-old, he’s an exciting young prospect and we like the pace and skills he possesses.”

New Zealand hold an unassailable 2-0 lead heading into the third and final T20 International in Kingston later on Sunday.

Previous articleSeven hurt, two seriously, in ‘terror attack’ on Jerusalem bus
Next articleSplit families still suffer after 75 years of Pakistan-India partition
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ten Hag given baptism of fire to Man Utd’s new reality

MANCHESTER: Erik ten Hag expressed his surprise at seeing Manchester United capitulate to a 4-0 defeat at Brentford that leaves the Red Devils bottom...
Read more
Sports

Pak players move in next round of WSF Mens’ World Jr Squash C’ship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani players move into the next round of the WSF Mens’ World Junior Individual Squash Championship at Nancy (France). In the 3rd round of...
Read more
Sports

Hurkacz ends Kyrgios streak in Montreal, sets semi-final clash with Ruud

MONTREAL: Hubert Hurkacz overcame 53 winners from Nick Kyrgios to halt the Australian’s nine-match win streak with a three-set quarter-final victory on Friday at...
Read more
Sports

Phillips, bowlers propel New Zealand to thrash West Indies in second T20

KINGSTON: New Zealand middle-order batter Glenn Phillips impressed with a magnificent 76 before the bowlers decimated the West Indian batting line-up to bolster the...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan’s Team Sultan wins Sultan Int’l Tent Pegging contest

DUBAI: Pakistani Tent pegging riders shone at the recently concluded Sultan International Tent Pegging competition as the national club Team Sultan won the inter-club...
Read more
Sports

Hard work for Halep in Toronto win over Gauff

TORONTO: Simona Halep served twice for her match against Coco Gauff without success on Friday before finally securing a 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) quarter-final victory...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Seven hurt, two seriously, in ‘terror attack’ on Jerusalem bus

JERUSALEM: Seven people were wounded, two of them critically, after a shooter opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem's Old City early Sunday, Israeli...

Ten Hag given baptism of fire to Man Utd’s new reality

Attack on Rushdie sparks surge in interest in author’s works

Epaper_22-08-14 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.