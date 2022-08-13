NATIONAL

Pakistan Navy, Belgium tanker rescue nine from Indian vessel

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: Nine Indian crew members whose vessel sank off the port of Gwadar in the Arabian Sea have been rescued by a tanker and Pakistan Navy, a military statement said.

According to the statement, the sailing vessel Jamna Sagar sunk on Tuesday off Gwadar after sending a distress signal.

On receiving the call, Pakistan Navy asked Belgium-flagged tanker Kruibeke, which was closest to the distressed vessel, to provide assistance. The crew of the tanker rescued the nine from Jamna Sagar before continuing on their voyage to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a subsequent search of the area, Pakistan Navy helicopters spotted and recovered the body of a tenth crew member who had drowned, the statement said.

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations. The two gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947 and have fought three wars, two of them over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

World

Misery and disease conquer Afghanistan a year into Taliban rule

KABUL: The heaving wards of a ramshackle clinic in southern Afghanistan are just one sign of the catastrophic humanitarian crisis that has gripped the...

Hurkacz ends Kyrgios streak in Montreal, sets semi-final clash with Ruud

US to boost Taiwan trade, conduct air, sea transits

Government revokes permit for ARY News over remarks critical of army

